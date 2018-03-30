Tabu always excited teaming up with Ajay Devgn

Bollywood’s starlet Tabu said “She enjoys doing comedy films,” who recently showed her flair for comedy in the blockbuster Golmaal Again. Meanwhile when taking her love for the genre ahead, she is working for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan’s untitled production that goes on floors next month.

Meanwhile known to be selective about her projects, it’s not easy to get a nod of approval from Tabu. Tabu said she was attracted to the narrative as it offered a new dimension to human relationships and it is a light-hearted comedy, a story about human emotions and offers a fresh take on relationships.

She added teaming up with her longtime friend Ajay Devgn was another bonus to sign the Dussehra 2018 release. Meanwhile Rohit Shetty’s comic caper and Drishyam which was released during 2015 saw them share screen space in the past few years, the Akiv Ali directed venture will see them romancing each other after 19 years since Thakshak.

Further Tabu who will be seen next in the thriller movie ‘Missin’ said comedies bring out her effortless chemistry with Devgn and it is a genre that she prefers doing with Ajay Devgn.