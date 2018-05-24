Tagore’s vision shows the way in maintaining world peace: Modi

Kolkata, May 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday iterated that Nobel Laureate polymath Rabindranath Tagore’s vision has shown the way in maintaining world peace.

“In maintaining world peace and cooperation, Tagore’s vision has always shown us the way and will keep doing it always,” Modi wrote in the visitor’s book of Rabindra Bhavan, the museum of Visva-Bharati University.

Modi, accompanied by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, went round the Rabindra Bhavan.

The Prime Minister said he was extremely happy to visit the University, where he took the stage for the convocation ceremony.

This was Modi’s first visit to Santiniketan — the sprawling campus housing the university built by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bolpur sub-division of West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Ascribing his “good luck” in bringing him to the varsity, “the great creation of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore”, he said: “I wish that keeping up with the beliefs of Gurudev, where the upcoming generations learn about humanity and politeness in Shantiniketan, they should keep achieving their goals towards the process of nation-building endlessly.

“I hope the young minds being nurtured in the unleashing environment of Visva-Bharati will keep contributing towards the development of human beings,” Modi wrote, expressing her “heartfelt devotion” for the bard.

–IANS

