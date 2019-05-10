Tahir becomes highest wicket-taker in IPL 2019

Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) Imran Tahir became the highest wicket-taker in this season’s Indian Premier League during the final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, here on Sunday.

South African leg-spinner Tahir surpassed compatriot Kagiso Rabada with 26 wickets to his name. The 40-year-old removed Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan to dent Mumbai’s charge after the CSK was asked to bowl first by MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Tahir has been in superb form this season and along with captain MS Dhoni, is one of the main reasons for the team’s success.

–IANS

