Tahir Hussain: From a poor UP boy to crorepati Councillor (IANS Special)

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The crime branch of Delhi Police is running pillar to post in search of suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain. The Councillor is accused in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the Delhi violence last week.

Hussain is absconding and following the murder charges, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has suspended him. He is also seeking an anticipatory bail in the case and the hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Amid this chaos, Addition Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) on Tuesday informed the media persons that it was the Delhi Police which saved Hussain from being killed during the violence. Now, he is a ‘murderer’.

But the life journey of this eighth class drop-out crorepati is quite interesting and one would rarely believe that he left home for Delhi in the search of livelihood. Interesting, in 20 years he has made a good wealth and during the civic election 2017 he had declared his total assets worth Rs 17 crore.

43-year-old Hussain was born to a poor family in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district. He faced all the adversaries, first poverty, then unsecured childhood and moreover, a stepmother. In this condition he had no option than living the home in search of a better life.

During initial days, he had to do a lot of struggle but Hussain left no stone unturned to change his fate. He worked in a furniture repairing shop. After being perfect in work, he started own furniture factory and also helped marginalised, poor, uneducated and less-educated people by giving them an opportunity in his factory. Thereafter, the life took a swing and catapulted him to the helm of success.

Being financial capable was not enough for Hussain, hence, he entered the politics. In 2017, he won the civic elections from Ward number 59, Nehru Vihar, which comes under Mustafabad Assembly constituency in east Delhi.

Hopeful with his success, Hussain had sold his ancestral house sometimes back.

But now, when he is wanted in the murder case of an IB staffer, the police is expecting that Hussain must be hidden in his old house. “Delhi Police have not contacted us in connection with Hussain. If the Delhi Police have approached to Pourara (Hussain’s village), they would have contacted us. But it has not happened so far,” the Adampur SHO told IANS over phone. Paurara village falls under the Adampur police station.

It can not be ruled out that Hussain is hiding somewhere in Delhi and he himself has spread the rumours about his missing.

Whatever is the truth, but Hussain, who was once saved by the Delhi Police from being killed during the Delhi riots, is now an accused in the police record itself.

