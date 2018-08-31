Tahir Raj Bhasin signs Nitesh Tiwari’s next

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has landed a role in “Dangal” director Nitesh Tiwari’s yet untitled coming-of-age film about friendship, heartbreak and ones own definition of success.

Tahir plays a pivotal part that binds together the ensemble in the film, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajpur and Shraddha Kapoor.

“I greatly admire how the essence of Nitesh Tiwari’s films resonate with you long after you’ve left the theatre. I’m super excited to be on his next film and look forward to working with him,” Tahir said in a statement.

The actor has earlier featured in Pradeep Sarkar’s “Mardaani”, and has a part in Nandita Das’ forthcoming “Manto” too.

Tiwari’s new film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

–IANS

rb/pgh/