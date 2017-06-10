Taiwan conducts anti-human trafficking sea drills

Taipei, June 10 (IANS) Taiwanese coast guard personnel on Saturday conducted a series of drills aimed at practicing anti-human trafficking and anti-drug trafficking tasks, as well as search and rescue.

Almost 100 members of the coast guard took part in the exercises in which several boats, ships and helicopters were also used, reports Efe news.

Simulated physical confrontations gave the coast guard officials chances to practice hand to hand combat.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen spoke at the event, part of a wider campaign of the island country in upholding its sovereignty and against illegal activities in the Taiwan Strait.

