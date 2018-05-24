Taiwan fighter jets monitor Chinese bombers

Taipei, May 25 (IANS) Taiwan on Friday scrambled its fighter jets to monitor two Chinese bombers that flew very close to its territory, according to the Defence Ministry.

Two H-6 bombers passed through the Bashi Channel separating Taiwan and the Philippines earlier Friday and later flew around Taiwan through the Miyako Strait, near Okinawa, Efe news reported quoting a ministry statement as saying.

The Taiwanese jets closely followed the Chinese bombers and the situation was under control at all times, it added.

On Thursday, other Chinese military planes flew near the median line of the Taiwan Strait and similar incidents have occurred twice in the last 10 days, according to the Taiwanese military.

The actions by China come shortly after the island lost another diplomatic ally, Burkina Faso, on Thursday, following the break in ties with the Dominican Republic on May 1, taking to four the total number of allies that have broken ties with the island since President Tsai Ing-wen took office.

