Taiwan film fest to be held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The Taiwan Film Festival 2018 will be held here from September 10-17, showcasing to the Indian audience five award-winning Taiwanese movies and documentaries on various topics including political satire, homosexuality, ghost culture, anatomical donation and immigrant workers.

The festival will begin with “The Village of No Return”, followed by “Small Talk”, “The Tag-Along”, “The Silent Teacher” and will close with “The Road To Mandalay”.

The event’s co-organiser Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India (TECC) believes that by screening these five top-notch movies in their respective genre, the Indian audience will have a deeper understanding of Taiwan’s diversified culture and witness its natural and social beauty as well as the developments in its entertainment industry, read a statement.

TECC also expects the week-long festival to act as a suitable contact lens that would provide novel perspectives to certain significant issues in the contemporary world.

All these films will be screened with English subtitles at the fest, where admission is free and seats will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

