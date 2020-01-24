Taiwan reports two new cases of novel coronavirus

Taipei, Jan 25 (IANS) Two individuals were confirmed to be infected by the novel coronavirus that caused pneumonia, raising the total confirmed cases in Taiwan to three, the island’s epidemic monitoring agency said on Friday.

The two new cases were a woman from the Chinese mainland and a man from Taiwan, who were both in their 50s and arrived in Taiwan on January 21, the agency said, adding that they have both been to Wuhan of central China, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The woman went to hospital on January 23 after having fever while the man showed symptoms of flu on January 20 and went to hospital on January 23.

The patients have received treatment in isolation wards, the agency said.

A total of 30 people who had close contacts with the patients are currently healthy and being closely monitored, the agency said.

–IANS

rs/