Takale 13th at WRC 3 after second leg

Jyväskylä (Finland), July 29 (IANS) A determined Sanjay Takale, making his debut in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), battled his way to the 13th position in the WRC 3 category at the end of Leg-2 in the Neste Rally Finland.

Pune-based Takale, along with British co-driver Darren Garrod, on Saturday maintained a steady pace in the 2-Wheel Drive Ford Fiesta, prepared by Baltic Motorsports Promotion, according to a release.

Reflecting on the longest day of the Rally, Takale said: “We started the day well, but I received heavy time penalty in one of the Stages following a major crash. I was about to start the Stage when I was stopped by the Marshall even as ambulances were rushing in.

“I and a few other cars behind me had to wait for nearly an hour and we then proceeded to the next Stage. I was handed a time penalty for late reporting, though it was no fault of mine!”

Shrugging off the incident, Takale maintained his pace on the second loop of the Stages highlighted by high speed, blind crests followed immediately by corners.

