Motorsports

Takale 13th at WRC 3 after second leg

Views: 4

Jyväskylä (Finland), July 29 (IANS) A determined Sanjay Takale, making his debut in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), battled his way to the 13th position in the WRC 3 category at the end of Leg-2 in the Neste Rally Finland.

Pune-based Takale, along with British co-driver Darren Garrod, on Saturday maintained a steady pace in the 2-Wheel Drive Ford Fiesta, prepared by Baltic Motorsports Promotion, according to a release.

Reflecting on the longest day of the Rally, Takale said: “We started the day well, but I received heavy time penalty in one of the Stages following a major crash. I was about to start the Stage when I was stopped by the Marshall even as ambulances were rushing in.

“I and a few other cars behind me had to wait for nearly an hour and we then proceeded to the next Stage. I was handed a time penalty for late reporting, though it was no fault of mine!”

ALSO READ:   After arrest, Bank Of Maharashtra CEO-MD, ED removed

Shrugging off the incident, Takale maintained his pace on the second loop of the Stages highlighted by high speed, blind crests followed immediately by corners.

–IANS

pur/bg

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *