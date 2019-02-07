Take full-day kindergarten off the chopping block: Ontario NDP

TORONTO

The official Ontario opposition party the NDP is pushing back against Premier Ford’s plan to axe full-day kindergarten, although it is unlikely it will force him to budge.

Marit Stiles, Ontario NDP Education critic, released the following statement in response to the Ford Conservatives’ refusal to take full-day kindergarten off the chopping block:

“I’m getting calls from panicked parents after the Ford Conservatives revealed they’ve put full-day kindergarten on the chopping block. No parent should have to worry that their kids will miss out on the advantages of full-day kindergarten.

The Liberals cramming 29 little ones into a kindergarten class was wrong, but scrapping full-day kindergarten will make things so much worse. It’s unconscionable for the Ford Conservatives to consider making our youngest students pay for their cuts.

The Ontario NDP is calling on the Ford Conservatives to take full-day kindergarten off the chopping block, and to listen to families and education workers by making things better with smaller class sizes, not worse with cuts.”