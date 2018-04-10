Take steps to prevent violence ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti: MHA advisory

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent out an advisory to the states for taking precautionary steps to prevent violence/vandalism in the run-up to Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14.

“The Ministry has asked state governments to take all necessary steps to prevent untoward incidents in view of the coming Ambedkar Jayanti.

“The MHA has advised for intensification of patrolling in all sensitive locations to ensure no loss of life and property and issuance of prohibitory orders whenever necessary,” a government statement said on Thursday.

The advisory said the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police may be asked to take necessary steps to ensure law and order under control in their respective jurisdictions.

The MHA also advised for community policing initiative to ensure peace and harmony.

The communique was issued in the wake of violence/arson in some parts of the country during ‘Bharat Bandh’ on April 2 and April 10.

–IANS

