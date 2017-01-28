Takeaways for students, youths from BJP manifesto

Lucknow, Jan 28 (IANS) In a bid to woo students and youths ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP manifesto on Saturday promised several sops like free laptops and internet connections to college-goers, free education for girl students and 10 new World-class universities.

Releasing the manifesto here, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said it wasn’t a “box of announcements” but a reflection of the “party’s commitment”.

On the employment front, the party promised to create 70 lakh jobs in the next five years besides reserving 90 per cent jobs in Uttar Pradesh for the state’s youth. It also promised that vacant posts will be filled ing up within 90 days of returning to power in the state.

Besides a Rs-1,000 crore start-up venture capital fund, it also promises setting up of the country’s biggest start-up incubator.

It promised modern skill development centres and laptops along with monthly 1 GB free Internet to students on getting admissions to colleges.

On the education front, the party promised to setting up 10 new universities, an engineering or polytechnic college in every district, free Wi-Fi connections in all colleges and universities of Uttar Pradesh and modernisation of government schools.

The manifesto promises free education to girls up to graduation level and boys up to Class 12, apart from a Rs 500-crore fund for giving scholarships to poor students for higher studies.

It talks of free uniforms, shoes, books and schoolbags to poor students up to Class 12.

The party promised to set up a Sanskrit university for the promotion of the ancient language.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 11 to March 8.

