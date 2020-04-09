Taking several measures to facilitate farmers during lockdown: Agri Ministry (Ld)

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said on Monday that it is taking several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at the field level during the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

As per the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, an All-India Agri Transport Call Centre has been started for coordination between states for inter-state movement of perishables — vegetables and fruits, agri inputs like seeds, pesticides and fertilisers etc.

Truck drivers, traders, retailers, transporters or any other stakeholders who are facing problems in inter-state movement of in getting the above mentioned commodities may seek help by calling at the call centre.

Call centre executives will forward the vehicle and consignment details along with the help needed to state government officials for resolution of issues, said the agriculture department.

The call centre is accessible at 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers can be called from any mobile or landline phone.

Apart from this, as a measure to ensure supply of seeds to the states under the National Food Security Mission, the subsidy pertaining to seeds under the scheme shall be for varieties of less than 10 years, said the agriculture department in a statement.

It has also been decided to allow Truthful Label seeds for subsidy components for the Northeast, hilly regions and the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir for all crops under NFSM.

As per the recent data, around 8.31 crore farmers’ families have been benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme since the lockdown came into force. An amount of Rs 16,621 crore has been put in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY), about 3,985 MT of pulses have been dispatched for delivery to the states/UTs, said the department.

In Punjab, organic products are being delivered at the doorsteps in the specially designed electric van under the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY)

In Maharashtra, 21,11,171 quintals of fruits and vegetables have been sold by 27,797 FPOs in 34 districts via online/direct sale method.

–IANS

pj/arm