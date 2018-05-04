Tale of Cardi B’s spooky dreams

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Singer Cardi B says she has been having sleepless nights because pregnancy is causing her to have “spooky dreams”.

The 25-year-old rapper is expecting her first child with fiance Offset, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She tweeted: “Ok soooo one thing I don’t like about pregnancy is these weird, crazy, spooky dreams I be having. I hate them. I be waking up in the middle of the night out my naps. Is the weirdest thing.”

When a fan replied to say she used to have “vivid sex dreams” during her pregnancy, Cardi admitted she had experienced the same.

She wrote: “I be having a lot of those too. Everything is too vivid. Sex dreams, nightmares, good dreams.”

–IANS

