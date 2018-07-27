Talisca, Paulinho lead Evergrande to 5-0 win over Chongqing

Jinan (China), July 29 (IANS) Paulinho scored his first goal after his return to Guangzhou Evergrande, before his compatriot Anderson Talisca added two goals later on as they crushed Chongqing SWM 5-0 in Round 14 of the 2018 Chinese Super League (CSL) on Sunday.

Deng Hanwen of Evergrande opened the scoring with a header in 25 seconds into the game, and it was his first goal in CSL. Gao Lin scored the second goal for Guangzhou before the interval, reported Xinhua news agency.

Brazilian star Paulinho was no stranger to Evergrande as he left for Barcelona a year ago, and he joined Evergrande again on loan in early July. He found the back of the net in 64 minutes into the match.

Talisca added another two to seal the win. Talisca had five goals in only two games with Evergrande.

The referee turned to VAR three times during the match and three goals were blown away due to offside, of which two were from Guangzhou.

Evergrande goalkeeper Zeng Cheng made several superb saves to secure a perfect win for his team, which now ranks fourth with 24 points after 13 matches.

Also on Sunday, Tianjin Quanjian beat Changchun Yatai 2-0.

–IANS

