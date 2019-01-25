Talk to striking TN employees, teachers: Opposition to CM

Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) Opposition party leaders on Saturday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami to hold talks with the protesting state government employees and teachers rather than resorting to measures like arrests or appointing new teachers.

Recalling the strong measures taken by late Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa against government employees when they struck work years ago, DMK President M.K. Stalin said in a statement that this had resulted in her AIADMK party losing power at the time.

Instead, Palaniswami should talk to the members of the Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisation and Government Employees Organisation (JACTTO-GEO) who are on strike in support of their various demands.

The government decided to crackdown on the protests by arresting the office bearers of the two organisations.

Tamil Nadu State CPI Secretary R. Mutharasan said measures like appointment of temporary teachers will not help in resolving the issues.

Condemning the arrests of JACTTO-GEO leaders, Mutharasan urged the government to release them and hold talks.

–IANS

vj/rs/vm