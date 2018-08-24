Talks underway with N.Korea to open joint liaison office: S.Korea

Seoul, Aug 29 (IANS) South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Wednesday said that talks with North Korea are underway to open a joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong.

Unification Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a press briefing that talks are currently underway between the two Koreas about the opening of the inter-Korean liaison office though no specific progress has been made yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch of the joint liaison office was agreed upon by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their first summit on April 27 in Panmunjom.

The spokesman said inter-Korean talks are underway through various channels to determine the date of the third summit between the leaders of the two Koreas.

–IANS

mag/sed