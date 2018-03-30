Talks with Pakistan only way to pull Kashmir out of storm: Farooq

Srinagar, April 4 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that holding parleys with Pakistan was the only way to tackle the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The only way to come out of the present storm (in J&K) is to talk to Pakistan,” the National Conference leader told the media here.

Abdullah said the situation in Kashmir is so grim that the youth are extremely angry.

“If the situation continues to remain as it is, people in every part of Kashmir will come forward to sacrifice their lives,” he warned.

He said the state has a constitutionally guaranteed autonomy that needs to be restored so that the people feel that their honour has been restored.

“Playing tricks will not help,” he remarked.

