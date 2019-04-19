Tamil actor Radikaa has narrow escape in Colombo

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Noted Indian Tamil actor Radikaa Sarathkumar on Sunday had a providential escape as the bomb in the Cinnamon Grand hotel in Colombo exploded just after she had checked out.

In a tweet, Radikaa said: “OMG bomb blasts in SL, God be with all. I just left Cinnamon Grand hotel and it has been bombed. Can’t believe this. Shocking.”

“The dastardly act of terror unleashed in Colombo is condemnable, our heart goes out to innocent lives lost in the attack,” her husband and actor-politician R. Sarathkumar tweeted.

At least 207 people were killed and 469 injured when eight suicide bombings struck luxury hotels and churches across Sri Lanka, mainly in Colombo, on Easter Sunday in the island’s bloodiest day since the civil war ended a decade ago.

–IANS

vj/arm