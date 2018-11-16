Tamil dubbing union membership of singer Chinmayi terminated

Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada, who had last month come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against veteran lyricist Vairamuthu as part of the #MeToo movement, has revealed that the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union has terminated her membership.

Chinmayi, who has dubbed for many southern actresses over the last decade, took to Twitter to share the news about being axed by the dubbing union.

“So given to understand that I have been terminated from the dubbing union. Which means I can no longer dub in Tamil films henceforth? The reason stated is that I haven’t paid ‘subscription fees’ for 2 years though this hasn’t stopped them from taking 10 per cent off my dubbing income,” she tweeted, and added that if she is no longer the member of the union, then she can’t dub anymore in Tamil industry.

This move, according to insiders, has come after Chinmayi backed several women who spoke against actor Radha Ravi, who heads the dubbing union.

Chinmayi said: “I expected the first axe to go down from the dubbing union. I don’t know yet if I’ll be given my membership back. Just a decision that’s been taken without informing me that my membership is terminated. I am still on the much publicised concert tour in the US.”

On a concluding note, she wrote: “Anyway as of now it looks like ’96’ will be my last in Tamil. It is a good film to end my Tamil dubbing scene with if the termination were to continue. Bye Bye!”

–IANS

