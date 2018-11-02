Tamil Nadu celebrates Diwali

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) People in Tamil Nadu celebrated Diwali with traditional fervour starting of with special sesame oil bath, wearing new clothes and bursting fire crackers.

Unlike previous years though the sound of the bursting of fire crackers was rather subdued following the he Supreme Court-imposed restrictions.

The state government has permitted fire cracker bursting from 6 to 7 a.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

So, the customary greetings and queries that usually among friends and relatives had been — Ganga Sthanam Aachha?? — had your bath with the holy water of Ganga river?, was replaced with whether you had burst fire crackers?!!

“We got up early had our oil bath. The morning round of fire cracker bursting got over,” J.Muralidharan, a public sector employee told IANS.

Neighbours exchanged sweets, savouries and the special Diwali Leghium – a

herbal jam.

There was a large number of devotees at the temples offering prayers on this special day.

