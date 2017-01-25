Tamil Nadu celebrates Republic Day

Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu celebrated the Republic Day with patriotic fervour on Thursday, with Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam hoisting the tricolour at the Marina beach here.

He also took salute from the armed forces and other security forces.

As Maharashtra Governor C.H. Vidyasagar Rao is holding additional charge in Tamil Nadu and had to unfurl the national flag in that state, Panneerselvam hoisted the tricolour here.

Panneerselvam, his ministers and a large number of people enjoyed the colourful floats here.

District Collectors across the state unfurled the national flag and took salute from police contingents.

–IANS

vj/in/mr