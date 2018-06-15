Tamil Nadu celebrates Yoga Day

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) The “International Day of Yoga” was celebrated in Tamil Nadu on Thursday with leaders, common people and students performing ‘asanas’ at several places including metro rail stations here.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit did yoga exercises along with officials and students at Raj Bhavan here.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu participating in a yoga programme at a private college here said, “Yoga is India’s best gift to humanity.”

Schools and colleges in the state also celebrated the event. Students here were seen carrying their yoga mat to their school earlier than their usual time in order to practice various ‘asanas’.

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli organised a yoga demonstration programme for the faculty, staff, students and residential members of the institute.

According to the institute, yoga classes were held prior to the “International Day of Yoga”.

The Indian Navy celebrated the event at the Marina Beach here and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also participated in the event.

–IANS

