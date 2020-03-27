Tamil Nadu reports 2 new Coronavirus positive cases

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported two new Coronavirus positive cases while one affected person was fully cured and discharged.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, two foreign returned males – one who had returned from West Indies and the other from the UK – have tested positive for Coronovirus infection.

He said both had transited via Middle East while returning to India and have been isolated with the condition being stable.

With this, the total number of Coronavirus infected persons in the state has gone up to 40.

Meanwhile a 21-year old male who had come from Dublin, Ireland has completely recovered from the infection and was discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after two tests showed negative infection results.

Vijayabaskar said the Dublin returnee will continue to be home quarantined for next 14 days and appreciated the medical team that took care of him.

Out of the total 40 tested positive for the virus, two persons have been cured and discharged while one lost his life in the state.

