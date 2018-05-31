Tamil Thalaivas announce trials for Kabaddi Residential academy

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Tamil Thalaivas on Monday announced trials for the country’s first ever private residential academy, dedicated to the sport of Kabaddi.

The academy, a partnership between the Thalaivas and Jeppiaar educational trust, will commence their first batch next month.

The academy, to be located in Jeppiaar Engineering college here, will be home to 80 of the most promising Kabaddi talent from across the region.

The athletes will be provided with free training by the Tamil Thalaivas coaching staff.

Indian Kabaddi coaching legend Kasinatha Baskaran is the Technical Director of the programme and will oversee the training along with his team in the first year.

The academy management has identified over 1500 potential candidates through a scouting hunt, that commenced in the last week of May 2018. The selection will culminate in an open trial session, to be held from June 8 to 10 at the Jeppiaar Engineering college.

Talking about the vision behind the first ever Kabaddi Residential Academy, Viren D’Silva, CEO, Tamil Thalaivas shared, “At Tamil Thalaivas, we are committed to the development of the sport at all levels and will be providing every talented child the opportunity to learn and eventually become a professional Kabaddi player through this academy.”

–IANS

tri/vm