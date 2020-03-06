Tamim replaces Mashrafe as Bangladesh ODI captain

Dhaka, March 8 (IANS) Seasoned opener Tamim Iqbal was on Sunday named Captain of the national one-day side, replacing pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza.

Mashrafe stepped down as ODI captain this week after the third and final ODI of a three-match series against Zimbabwe.

“The board has unanimously selected Tamim Iqbal as our new ODI captain,” Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan announced at a press conference after a meeting of the governing body’s board of directors.

“We thought of appointing a captain for a short duration and then giving the job to someone else next year. But we finally decided against a short-term appointment. We hope Tamim would serve for a long term,” he added.

Tamim’s appointment sees Bangladesh having three separate captains for the three different formats once more with Mahmudullah Riyad leading in T20Is and Mominul Haque in Tests.

–IANS

dm/vd