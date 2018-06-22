Tan brown, blue, black: Must-have bag colours

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Handbags as a fashion accessory are something which can lend your attire more style. Go for out-of-the-box shades to stand out of the crowd, but don’t forget to stock must-have colours like black, tan brown and blue, suggest experts.

Kirti Jindal, head of sales and marketing at Veuza, and Vijay Pal Singh Johal, director at Truffle collection, have listed what’s in:

* Stone brown: Be it a dapper laptop bag for men or a simple plain tote for women, this colour acts as an all-rounder and goes on all handbag styles with utmost ease. Be it a bright coloured outfit or a de-glam attire it goes with anything.

* Sunshine yellow: Be it a formal attire or a wedding lehenga, yellow clutches work wonders for your entire look. It adds the much-needed sunshine to your wardrobe.

* White: Leaving behind the maintenance issue, white adds royalty to your persona. Be it a tote or a laptop bag, white as a colour fits perfectly to the handbag as an accessory.

* Fuschia blue: It’s a monsoon colour, and is neutral, so it works for both genders.

* Black: This is the most convenient option to follow. Also, black bags are getting a stylish makeover with charcoal black, jet black, metallic black and more. Be it a party or an office meeting, you can always manipulate your look with them.

* Tan brown: This shade is a pale tone of brown. Tan brown bag is a must have in everyone’s wardrobe. Be it a clutch purse, tote, a sling, or a handbag it always works. It just compliments and blends with every colour possible. Create your ideal look in fraction of seconds by pairing a tan-brown bag with glam heels, a straight-fit top and tight pair of jeggings.

–IANS

ks/rb