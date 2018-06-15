Tanmay, Kenny get together for ‘Comicstaan’

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Indian comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath, Tanmay Bhat, Sapan Verma, Kaneez Surka, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Naveen Richard, Sumukhi Suresh and Abish Mathew will soon be seen together in “Comicstaan”.

The Amazon Prime Video’s next Prime Original reality series is created by Only Much Louder (OML), read a statement to IANS.

The short teaser, released on Friday, shows the comic artistes with tapes on their mouths, and then someone asks the comedians to shut up and make way for the future that is touted to be funny.

The comedians look confused in the teaser. The trailer will release on June 26.

–IANS

