Tanveer finishes 2nd in Rally of Morocco

Morocco, Oct 10 (IANS) Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s racer Abdul Wahid Tanveer finished the Rally of Morocco on a high after bagging the second position in the overall Enduro Moto category.

Tanveer dominated most of the stages in the 6-day rally despite technical challenges. His teammate Harith Noah also put up an impressive debut show finishing at the 27th position despite a knee injury.

On the other hand, Adrien Metge and Lorenzo Santolino showed strong performances in a few stages but due to penalties finished the rally at 29th and 31st place respectively.

Commenting on his excellent show, an elated Tanveer said: “I am thrilled to finish my debut Rally of Morocco in the second position. The Rally was quite difficult and I have learnt a lot of navigational tricks in the stages.”

“This win was very crucial for me and my team and I am glad that I could make my team proud. I would like to thank my technical team for keeping my bike at its best, my fellow racers for being such a support and Sherco TVS team for believing in me and giving me such a great learning platform,” he added.

–IANS

kk/vm