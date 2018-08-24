Tanvi Dogra ‘growing’ as actor

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Tanvi Dogra says that by playing multiple roles in the show “Jiji Maa”, she finds herself growing as an actor.

Tanvi, who plays the role of Falguni in the show, was seen as a Haryanvi woman, she even played a child and later was also seen as a man in disguise. Her looks kept changing, as did her accent.

She will soon don the avatar of Goddess Durga.

“It is challenging to get out of my character and sink into a new character. But as a growing actor, I’m blessed to experiment with so many characters in one show itself,” Tanvi said in a statement.

“I find myself growing as an actor while I get to play so many layers in one character,” she added.

