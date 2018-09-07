Tanzanian held at Mumbai airport for drug trafficking

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) The CISF on Thursday caught a Tanzanian national at Mumbai airport for carrying six kg of suspected contraband item Ephedrine, the paramilitary force said.

Ibrahim Abdullah Shabani, who was supposed to travel from Mumbai to Muscut by Oman Airways flight around 4.05 p.m., was held around 1.55 p.m. during checking of his luggage at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said.

“Some suspicious items were noticed inside his bag during checking on XBIS (X-ray Baggage Inspection Multi Energy System) machine installed at the airport. On physical checking of the bag, approximately six kg of suspected contraband item, Ephedrine, in crystal form was found,” the official said.

Shabani, alongwith the recovered contraband item, has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further legal action, he added.

–IANS

