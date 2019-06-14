Tanzanian woman held for Kenayan’s murder

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) A 24-year-old Tanzanian woman has been arrested for the murder of a Kenyan woman who was found murdered with a stab wound inside her house in south Delhi on Monday, the police said on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Jasmine Iscak, saying she murdered Annie over a bottle of beer. The knife used in committing the crime has been recovered.

“The Kenyan national was found dead inside her room on June 17 following which a case was registered and investigation was taken up. Many people including citizens of Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria living in the same building were examined,” said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South.

Police said suspicion were raised on the Tanzanian woman, Jasmine, who lives in the flat opposite to that of the victim.

“Earlier, she kept denying about having any fight or scuffle with the deceased but following sustained interrogation, she broke down and confessed to the crime,” said Kumar.

Police said during interrogation, she said she had an argument with the deceased over a bottle of beer.

“She had asked the deceased for a bottle of beer, but she refused, which led to heated arguments, culminating in the murder of the Kenyan national,” said Kumar.

Police have recovered the clothes which the accused was wearing at the time of the incident. The accused has failed to produce her passport and visa or any other identification proof.

–IANS

