‘Tareefan’ was composed on flight: QARAN

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) “Tareefan”, the song that has been sung by rapper Badshah, and has actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania lip-synching to his voice in its video, was composed on a flight on an iPad, says its composer QARAN.

“It was a great feeling to be able to introduce my sound and brand of music with ‘Tareefan’. The song was composed on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi on my iPad,” QARAN, a music composer, music producer, lyricist and rapper, said in a statement.

He has been DJing across the UK and Singapore for a large part of his teenage years.

He is also known for music placements in shows like “America’s Next Top Model” and his work in the Hindi film industry.

With over 20 hits in Bollywood as a music producer, he has worked alongside music directors such as Pritam and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and delivered hits for movies like “Dilwale”, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”.

