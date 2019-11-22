Tarishi Jain’s killers, 2016 Dhaka cafe attackers get death penalty

Dhaka, Nov 27 (IANS) A Bangladeshi court on Wednesday sentenced seven Islamic militants to death in the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe terror attack case in 2016 that claimed the life of 22 people, including Tarishi Jain, an Indian student among a number of foreigners.

Tarishi Jain’s last phone call to her family was: “I am hiding with friends in the toilet, I think we will be killed one by one.” And when the seige ended, she was dead. She called her father and uncle.

Her father was in Bangladesh while Rakesh Mohan Jain was in Uttar Pradesh, news reports from the time showed.

In a frantic message by her sister Saloni on Twitter handle @15saloni2626 read: “Plzzzz save my sister…. Aj k dhaka kand m wahan meri sister bhi h…. Uska naam TARISHI JAIN h…. ???? plzzz everyone pray for her ?????.” That was Saloni Jain’spost on July 2, 2016.

Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Mojibur Rahman awarded death sentence to Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Aslam Hossain alias Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Abdus Sabur Khan alias Soheil Mahfuz, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam Khaled alias Khalid and Mamunur Rashid Ripon — for the attack at Dhaka’s diplomatic zone Gulshan in the 12-hour June 2016 seige, bdnews24 reported.

Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan, a suspect in the case has already been acquitted.

All convicts are top leaders of a revived faction of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB, said police.

The attack took place on July 1, 2016 when five armed men laid a siege to the Holey Artisan Bakery for 12 hours, taking dozens of hostages and killing 22, including nine Italians and seven Japanese and the 19-year-old Indian student Jain, who was studying in the University of California, Berkeley.

–IANS

vin/in