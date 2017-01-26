Taron Egerton eyes future Bond role

London, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Taron Egerton has not ruled out playing James Bond on the silver screen in the future, but thinks he needs “a little bit more wear in his face” first.

“I think most people would love to do it but I expect I need a little bit more wear in my face before I do that. I’d be a very boyish Bond, wouldn’t I? So there’s certainly no truth to that at the moment,” Egerton told Evening Standard newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 27-year-old actor has fulfilled one of his acting dreams by starring in animated film “Sing” alongside names like Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.

He added: “I genuinely promise and swear on anything the singing was all me. And the same goes for everyone. I think that’s why they cast people who could sing. It’s been an ambition of mine before I even wanted to act to be involved in animation.

“I used to draw and make plastic figurines and watch ‘Wallace and Gromit’ films. So, to be part of an animated film like this is really a dream of mine.”

Egerton is keen to follow in the footsteps of actor Hugh Jackman by doing both acting and singing.

“He is very much an actor and singer. I’d love it if people thought of me like that. I love singing as much as I love acting,” he said.

