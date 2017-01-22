Taron Egerton won’t wear tights

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Actor Taron Egerton has promised that his “Robin Hood” movie will be “rock ‘n’ roll” and has vowed not to wear tights.

“The moment someone presents me with a pair of tights, I’m calling it quits. It’s going to have a rock ‘n’ roll quality to it. I’m not sure that anybody has completely nailed Robin Hood yet,” Egerton told Total Film magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

I’m quietly hoping this is the one that’s going to get it right – and it’s going to do it without any tights,” he added.

Egerton, who admits his Robin is “highly flawed and not even that likeable”, was hesitant to even look at the script for the movie as he wasn’t sure whether there was a “need” for a new take on the tale.

“When I was first sent the script I was hesitant to even engage with it. I think there’s a very large question mark over whether the world needs another ‘Robin Hood’. But it’s completely revisionist. Very dark and very character-driven. It’s fairly unrecognisable as a period film,” he said.

The “Kingsman” actor stars alongside Jamie Foxx as Little John in the movie, and promised their friendship makes the film worth watching.

“The dynamic between those characters in this is really interesting. And I can’t imagine anyone better in the role. It’s all pretty exciting at the moment,” he quipped.

–IANS

dc/ks/