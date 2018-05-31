Tata Communications to help Doki Technologies to expand

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Aiming to help kids smartwatch maker Doki Technologies sell 200,000 units in 2018, Tata Comminucations on Tuesday said it was working with the Hong Kong-based start-up to help the latter expand in the US, Canada, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Doki Technologies’ recently unveiled “dokiWatch S” with video and voice calling, messaging and location tracking capabilities and powered by a built-in Tata Communications MOVE SIM facilitating global 3G/4G connectivity, Tata Communications said in a statement.

The new smartwatch is specially designed for kids to stay connected with their parents and vice versa, irrespective of their locations.

“Equipping all ‘dokiWatch S’ devices with Tata Communications’ MOVE not only ensures a seamless and secure user experience for children and parents, it also drives our expansion to new geographies and helps us hit our ambitious growth target,” said Casper Chien, Founder and CEO at Doki Technologies.

Tata Communications’ application programming interface-enabled MOVE platform allows Doki Technologies to spot trends in the data consumption of “dokiWatch S” devices globally, adjust tariffs and enhance billing accuracy, the company added.

“Through Tata Communications’ MOVE platform, we want to reinvent mobile networking for the Internet of Things age. It’s a single, global mobile network that gives companies like Doki Technologies the speed and agility to grow across borders,” said Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Tata Communications.

–IANS

