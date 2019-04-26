Tata Motors’ domestic sales down 20% in April

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Auto major Tata Motors on Thursday said its April commercial and passenger vehicles sales in the domestic market witnessed a drop of 20 per cent to 42,577 units from 53,511 units sold in the same period last year.

According to the company, weak consumer sentiments continued to hamper sales.

The company’s passenger vehicles’ domestic sales witnessed a decline of 26 per cent, at 12,694 units, as compared to 17,235 units sold in the like period of last year.

“The ongoing general elections also impacted demand generation in the market,” the company said in a statement.

In the commercial vehicles segment, its domestic sales declined by 18 per cent in April to 29,883 units from 36,276 units sold during the corresponding period of 2018.

The company’s sales from exports (from both commercial and passenger vehicles) in the last month were at 1,402 units, lower by 53 per cent over last April.

“Several factors like high stocks in Bangladesh because of the contraction in retails during the last quarter due of elections, security concerns in Sri Lanka and slump in Middle East have affected the overall industry volumes in these markets,” the company said.

