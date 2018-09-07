Tata Motors launches compact SUV Nexon in Bangladesh

New Delhi/Dhaka, Sep 8 (IANS) Leading passenger-cum-freight transport vehicle maker Tata Motors on Saturday launched its compact SUV Nexon in Bangladesh.

According to the company, Nexon will be available in “XZA+” variant at a price of BDT (Bangladeshi Taka) 24.90 lakh for petrol and BDT 25.90 lakh for diesel.

“With the introduction of this model, we aim to tap a larger market and increase our market share in not only compact SUV segment but also in overall brand-new passenger vehicles segment,” Sujan Roy, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, was quoted as saying in a statement.

–IANS

ravi-rv/nir