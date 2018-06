Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the launch of its limited edition — Tigor Buzz — priced at Rs 5.68 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 6.57 lakh for the diesel variant (ex-showroom Delhi), inclusive of the accessory kit.

According to the company, the limited edition was launched to mark one year of its compact sedan Tigor. It will be equipped with manual transmission (MT) and is based on the “XT” trim.

