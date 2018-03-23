Tata Motors launches new variant of Nexon

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Automobile major Tata Motors on Monday launched a new variant of its compact SUV — Nexon XZ — in both petrol and diesel engine options.

According to the company, the new variant comes with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 8.99 lakh for the diesel fuelled vehicle (ex-showroom Delhi).

“With fourteen exciting features, the NEXON XZ is yet another step towards making the brand more aspirational,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors.

