Tata Motors launches next generation of compact sedan Tigor

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the next generation of compact sedan — Tata Tigor — in both petrol and diesel variants.

According to Tata Motors, the petrol variant is priced between Rs 5.20 lakh and Rs 6.65 lakh, while the diesel-powered version’s cost ranges between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh.

“The compact sedan segment has been an important space for the customers seeking premium-ness at best value coupled with bold and attractive looks,” Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said in a statement.

