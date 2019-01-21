Tata Motors launches SUV ‘Harrier’

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Automobile major Tata Motors has launched its new SUV “Harrier” at a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh, ex-showroom Mumbai.

According to the company, “Harrier” is powered by “Kryotec 2.0” Diesel engine, which is mated to a 6-speed Manual Transmission.

Commenting on the launch, Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said: “We showcased the H5X Concept at the Delhi Auto Expo 2018 with a promise to bring it to the Indian market in early 2019. Honouring the same commitment, I am elated to present to you the ‘Harrier’ today.”

“With this product, Tata Motors has rightfully entered the premium mid-size SUV segment. The ‘Harrier’ is a strong proof point of our Turnaround 2.0 strategy and it will be a game changer in the market,” Butschek said.

“I am confident that with the ‘Harrier’, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit will continue to win sustainably in the times to come,” Butschek added.

–IANS

rv/vc