Tata Motors logs 27% sales growth in August

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Commercial and passenger vehicles maker Tata Motors Ltd on Saturday said its sales in the domestic market grew by 27 per cent last month over corresponding period last year.

In a statement issued here the company said it sold a total of 58,262 units in the domestic market last month up from 45,906 units sold in August 2017.

The company’s sales from exports (commercial and passenger vehicles) in August 2018 was at 5,478 units compared to 3,082 units last year.

–IANS

vj/pgh/vm