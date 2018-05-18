Tata Motors’ narrows Q4 standalone net loss

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Automobile major Tata Motors on Wednesday said that it has reduced its net loss to Rs 499.94 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18.

According to the automobile major, its standalone net loss during the quarter under review declined to Rs 499.94 crore from Rs 805.93 crore reported for the corresponding period of 2016-17.

On the other hand, the auto giant’s standalone total income grew by around 35 per cent to Rs 20,456.34 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 compared to Rs 15,195.85 crore earned during the same period of previous fiscal.

In terms of the financial year basis, Tata Motors reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,034.85 crore from a net loss of Rs 2,429.60 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the automobile major reported a decline of around 50 per cent in its Q4 net profit to Rs 2,176.16 crore from Rs 4,336.43 crore.

However, the company’s consolidated net profit for 2017-18 increased by 20.32 per cent to Rs 9,091.36 crore from Rs 7,555.56 crore

–IANS

rv/vm