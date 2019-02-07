Tata Motors starts supply of 40 electric buses for Lucknow city transport

Lucknow, Feb 10 (IANS) Tata Motors said on Sunday that it will be supplying 40 air conditioned electric buses to the Lucknow City Transport Services Ltd (LCTSL) in a phased manner within the next four months.

In a release here, the company said the first Ultra 9/9m AC electric bus was flagged off on Sunday here by Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

“The order is part of the 255 electric buses to be supplied to six STUs (state transport undertakings) in the country, of which LCTSL is one,” it said.

According to Tata Motors, the electric bus will begin its journey from the Alambagh depot in Lucknow.

“The Ultra electric buses will have a travelling range of up to 150 kilometers on a single charge. The company has installed a charging station at the Alambagh depot for fast charging of buses.”

The indigenously-developed, pollution-free vehicles offer superior design with the lithium-ion batteries placed on the rooftop to prevent breakdown due to water-logging, the statement added.

