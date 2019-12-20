Tata Sons moves SC against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Tata Sons on Thursday have moved the Supreme Court against re-appointment of Cyrus Mistry as company’s chairman.

The firm has challenged the complete order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) judgement, and sought a stay on it in the wake of TCS board meeting scheduled to be held on January 9.

Tata’s lawyers will seek urgent hearing on the matter after apex court reopens on Jan 6.

In December 2019, the (NCLAT) reinstated Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group and ruled that the appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons was illegal.

A two-member NCLAT bench had given four weeks to Tata Sons to appeal in the Supreme Court against the order.

