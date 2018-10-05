Tata Steel India’s Q2 sales up 3.24%

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Tata Steel India’s year-on-year sales during the second quarter of 2018-19 rose by 3.24 per cent to 3.18 million tonnes (MT) on provisional basis.

According to Tata Steel India, sales during the period under review grew to 3.18 MT (provisional) from an off-take of 3.08 MT (actual) in Q2 of 2017-18.

“Q2FY19 production was higher mainly due to better plant availability; sales increased 7 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) with higher demand pull from market,” Tata Steel said in a statement on Monday.

“Automotive and special products sales grew by 17 per cent YoY (year-on-year) to 552 KT (kilotonnes) in Q2FY19, mainly driven by higher demand from auto sector.”

