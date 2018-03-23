Tata Steel mountaineers gear up for Mt Everest expedition

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) on Monday announced their three mountaineers for the Mount Everest Expedition 2018, which includes 20-year-old tribal girl Swarnalata Dalai.

Besides Swarnalata, Poonam Rana and Sandeep Toliya will also be a part of the expedition. All the three mountaineers have been trained and mentored by seasoned climber Bachendri Pal, who heads Tata Steel’s Adventure Programme.

The three will leave the national capital on Tuesday for Kathmandu after which they will start the trek from Jiri, which is along the route taken by Bachendri during her expedition in 1984.

This will further help the climbers to build on their mental and physical fitness.

Speaking about the expedition, Bachendri said: “Mt. Everest represents the epitome of challenge that tests the abilities of human endeavour, leadership, strengths and weaknesses. The skills and expertise learnt for an expedition to scale Mt. Everest helps the climbers to become leaders in their spheres of life and in contributing significantly to the community and the organisations they work for.”

“We wish the very best to our three mountaineers for their conquest of Mt. Everest,” she added.

The trio has been trained to navigate extreme climatic conditions and to carry heavy loads up and down the mountain slopes, and sleep in tents like they will be doing on Mt Everest.

For the past one year, the mountaineers have been provided the right exposure and opportunity to participate in various expeditions to improve their mountaineering skills and stamina, thereby preparing them for Mt Everest.

